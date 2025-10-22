Odisha DGP reviews police arrangements, stresses compliance with MCC

BHUBANESWAR: Director General of Police YB Khurania on Tuesday stressed the need for a free, fair and impartial by-election to the Nuapada Assembly constituency, scheduled on November 11.

Reviewing the arrangements at the police headquarters in Cuttack, the DGP underlined that the model code of conduct (MCC) should be strictly complied with as per the direction of the Election Commission of India (ECI). “The guidelines issued by the ECI for security arrangements of VVIPs and VIPs during their visits should also be followed,” he added.

The DGP further noted that those who create problems during the by-elections should be arrested under section 107/110 of the CrPC. “Illegal money transaction aimed to be used in the by-election should be prevented. Besides, illegal arms and illicit liquor should be seized and all pending non-bailable warrants should be executed,” he stressed.

Fourteen companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), five platoons of State OSAP/APR (Odisha Special Armed Police/Additional Police Reserve), 35 mobile patrolling parties, 18 flying squads and 18 static surveillance teams will be deployed for smooth conduct of the bypoll.