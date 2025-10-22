Odisha LoP Naveen Patnaik flays attack on BJD worker, demands strong action against culprits

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday condemned the murderous attack on Rashmi Parija, a woman party worker, at Patasara in Jagatsinghpur district on Monday night.

In a social media post, the former chief minister said that the incident showed an alarming rise in crime against women in the state which is not acceptable. He demanded strong action against the culprits so that public trust in the system is maintained.

Later submitting a memorandum to DGP YB Khurania at Cuttack, a BJD delegation demanded strong action against the culprits involved in attack. The memorandum claimed that a group of miscreants forcefully entered the premises of Parija’s house and hurled abuses at her creating an atmosphere of terror in the neighbourhood.

They alleged that Parija was dragged by her hair when she came out of the house and beaten with a wooden stick resulting in serious head injuries for which she was admitted to the Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital.

The memorandum also claimed that Parija had earlier filed complaints with the superintendent of police of Jagatsinghpur district and inspector in-charge of the Jagatsinghpur police station citing threats to her life due to her work as a social-media activist, yet no action was taken by local authorities.

The BJD urged the DGP to conduct an immediate, impartial investigation and arrest all accused persons in the incident.