Odisha’s rice quota raised to 58 lakh tonne by Centre

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant development, the Centre has revised the rice procurement estimate of the state from 50 lakh tonne to 58 lakh tonne for kharif marketing season 2024-25.

Conveying its approval, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said, “Paddy procurement estimate (in terms of rice) for KMS 2024-25 has been enhanced from 40 lakh tonne to 47 lakh tonne of kharif crop and from 10 lakh tonne to 11 lakh tonne of rabi crop.”

The food ministry has also allowed the state government for advance lifting of rice from the central pool to meet its internal requirement under food security and supplementary nutrition programmes up to March 2026. The advance lifting should be completed by November.

Sitting over a surplus rice of 12 lakh tonne, the state government has been requesting the central government to increase its quota fixed by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for the KMS 2024-25 to create space for paddy procurement for the next kharif marketing season beginning November 1.