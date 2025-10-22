Shubha Sarma’s new book ‘Mrs Happily Single’ shines light on the shifting realities of marriage

BHUBANESWAR: A discussion on bureaucrat and author Shubha Sarma’s new book Mrs Happily Single was held in the capital city recently. The book focuses on a woman’s inner journey of resilience and dignity while she walks through and out of a marriage.
It is Sarma’s third work of fiction that revolves around the story of Malini, the protagonist, and reflects on her marriage in the changing times that confront us today. Her journey is neither glamorous nor tragic, but unvarnished, layered, and recognisable.
Malini’s marriage to Aakash is not framed by the author as fate or failure, but as a structure that is inhabited, endured, renegotiated, left, or returned to with altered terms.
“The reader would identify with both Malini and Aakash, as young urban professionals, juggling multiple responsibilities. With the pressure of work and changing lifestyles, many young couples are finding it hard to have children. The story of Malini and Aakash is the story of a lot of families today,” said the author who is the principal secretary of the Women & Child Development department.
The book explores emotions like self-respect, dignity and the desire to be loved and the need for acceptance by women in a relationship.
“It looks at the issue from the eyes of an independent, financially strong woman, who is not pushed into marriage but chooses to build a relationship for the companionship it offers,” Sarma said.
Speaking on the occasion, author Tarun Kanti Mishra said Sarma’s presentation style is lively and heartwarming.
“The novel has a clear, emotional language, which sometimes touches on poetry. Within that graceful language and elegance, is the touching voice of a refined femininity,” he added.
The event was attended by writer Satya Mishra, Odisha Sahitya Akademi secretary Chandra Sekhar Hota and chief executive of Dharitri and Orissa POST, Adyasha Satpathy.