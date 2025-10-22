Shubha Sarma’s new book ‘Mrs Happily Single’ shines light on the shifting realities of marriage

BHUBANESWAR: A discussion on bureaucrat and author Shubha Sarma’s new book Mrs Happily Single was held in the capital city recently. The book focuses on a woman’s inner journey of resilience and dignity while she walks through and out of a marriage.

It is Sarma’s third work of fiction that revolves around the story of Malini, the protagonist, and reflects on her marriage in the changing times that confront us today. Her journey is neither glamorous nor tragic, but unvarnished, layered, and recognisable.

Malini’s marriage to Aakash is not framed by the author as fate or failure, but as a structure that is inhabited, endured, renegotiated, left, or returned to with altered terms.

“The reader would identify with both Malini and Aakash, as young urban professionals, juggling multiple responsibilities. With the pressure of work and changing lifestyles, many young couples are finding it hard to have children. The story of Malini and Aakash is the story of a lot of families today,” said the author who is the principal secretary of the Women & Child Development department.