Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj decked up for tribal festival ‘Sohrai’

ROURKELA/BARIPADA: The rural landscape of Sundargarh district is all decked up for the tribal festival ‘Sohrai’, scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

Sohrai is a prominent tribal festival that closely resembles Govardhan Puja, involving the worship of cows and bullocks and celebrating the harvest season.

The festival is described as a form of thanksgiving to the sacred animals for their pivotal role in agriculture, including providing milk, aiding transportation, and supporting their owners in numerous ways.

Sources said Sohrai is usually celebrated a day after Diwali, on Kartik Amavasya. This year, however, it is being observed on Wednesday due to confusion over the Diwali date.

Nandini Mundari, a government employee, said she travelled back to her native village in Bisra block to celebrate the festival. “With the help of my family, we have cleaned and decorated our house as part of the preparations,” she said.

On Wednesday morning, instead of letting the cows and bullocks graze in the fields, they would be fed at the cowshed. “Before worshipping them, we clean and adorn them with ornaments made of flowers and leaves, and with crowns woven from paddy strands,” said Mundari.