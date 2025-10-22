Undertrial prisoner critically injured after attack at Odisha’s Choudwar jail

CUTTACK: An undertrial prisoner (UTP) at the Choudwar Circle Jail sustained grievous head injuries after another inmate hit him with a steel plate following an argument on Monday morning.

The injured UTP has been identified as Kavi Seth. The matter came to light after Choudwar police received information about it from a reliable source. As per reports, Seth and the other inmate Santosh Sinha were kept in the same ward no 62.

On Monday morning, the duo was having breakfast when an argument broke out between them over some issue.

The matter soon escalated and in a fit of rage, Sinha hit Seth on his head multiple times with a steel plate, leaving him with critical injuries. Sources said as things were beginning to heat up between the duo, a warder attempted to inform the matter to the head warder over the walkie-talkie but the latter reportedly remained unresponsive.