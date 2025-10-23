Cracks surface on 10-km NH stretch developed two years back in Odisha's Jeypore

JEYPORE: The 10-km stretch of NH-26 between Bariniput and Ambaguda villages in Jeypore block has developed cracks on both sides, posing serious threat to commuters.

The NH stretch, which comes under the Visakhapatnam-Raipur corridor, was developed just two years back. Sources said in 2019, the Jeypore National Highway division had floated a tender for the development of the road from Bariniput to Jayantigiri at an estimated cost of Rs 68 crore. The project, executed by a private contractor, involved widening the stretch from seven metre to 10 metre and was completed in 2023.

As per the agreement, the contractor is responsible for maintaining the road for five years from the date of completion. However, within two years, visible cracks have appeared along the Bariniput–Amabaguda stretch.

The damaged portions reportedly cause vehicles, especially two-wheelers, to lose balance while navigating the uneven surface. “We drive very cautiously through the cracked portions as the jerks make it unsafe. The authorities must repair the road immediately for the safety of commuters,” said Durga Rao, a commuter from Amabaguda village.

Contacted, executive engineer of Jeypore National Highway Division Gouranga Majhi said the damaged sections of the NH stretch have already been identified. “The contractor has been directed to carry out repairs immediately as it is responsible for maintenance for five years. The agency has agreed to fix the cracks soon,” he added.