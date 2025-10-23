Odisha: Fourteen candidates in fray for Nuapada bypoll as five nominations rejected

NUAPADA: Fourteen candidates are in the fray for Nuapada by-election after nominations of five aspirants were rejected after scrutiny on Wednesday.

The disqualified candidates are Raja Ram Sahu (Bahujan Samaj Party), Sitaram Behera (Rashtriya Parivartan Dal) besides Kamal Kumar Chhatria, Purushottam Behera and Bhujbal Adbang (Independents).

On Tuesday, the BJP had urged the Election Commission to reject the nomination of Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi, accusing him of suppressing information in his affidavit. A BJP delegation led by vice-president Jatin Mohanty submitted a memorandum to the EC alleging that Majhi failed to disclose two pending complaints against him in Nuapada police station, the details of which he had mentioned during the 2024 general elections.

Mohanty claimed the omission violated section 125 A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and accused the Congress of “harbouring criminals” and concealing anti-social activities. However, the plea was rejected by the authorities, allowing Majhi to remain in the contest.

Meanwhile, Komna block president Ksyama Nial returned to the BJD fold, days after quitting the regional outfit. Nial had resigned from BJD to join BJP during the Misrana Parba in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on October 16. The rejoining event was attended by senior BJD leaders including Pranab Prakash Das and party candidate Snehangini Chhuria.

A popular grassroots leader with significant influence over the Goud community in the district, Nial is expected to redraw local political equations, posing a setback to the BJP, which was counting on his support base.