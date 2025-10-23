Police reveal aborted murder plot against BJP leader Pitabasa Panda, ex-BJD MLA among key conspirators

BHUBANESWAR: Shocking revelations emerged as Berhampur police on Wednesday claimed the accused initially planned to murder senior advocate and BJP leader Pitabasa Panda on September 14, but were forced to abort the crime after two hired killers from Bihar had to leave due to a medical emergency.

Police said former BJD MLA Bikram Panda and ex-mayor of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) Siba Shankar Dash hatched the plot to murder Pitabasa over long-standing political, financial and personal conflicts with him. Siba orchestrated the entire plan with help of his two associates - sitting BJD corporator Malaya Bisoyi, and one Madan Dalei. Malaya and Madan are advocates and close associates of Bikram.

Malaya took the assistance of his aide Uma Bisoyi to hire contract killers. Uma with the help of one Jogendra Rout hired Sishupal Kumar Paswan and Kundan Kumar, both natives of Bihar, besides Bipin Swain of Hinjili and Simanchal Naik of Haripriyapur village to execute the crime.

Uma and Jogendra asked the four accused to reach Berhampur and arranged their stay at the rented accommodation of one Sunya Chandra Das, an acquaintance of Malaya, in Alkapuri area. Sunya was unaware about the group’s plan to kill Pitabasa as Malaya had told him that the four had arrived in Berhampur to attend to a medical case.

Sishupal, Kundan, Bipin and Simanchal stayed at Sunya’s residence from September 10 to 14 during which they conducted the recce of the routes on which Pitabasa regularly travelled. On September 12, they conducted a recce near Pitabasa’s office chamber and Jogendra assisted them to identify their target.