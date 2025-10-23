Vedanta to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in second smelter in Dhenkanal, set up ferro-alloys plant in Keonjhar

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal on Thursday said that work on the proposed 3 million tonne per annum aluminium smelter in Dhenkanal district will start in the next three to four months if the required land along with necessary statutory clearances is granted within that period.

After a meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan, Agarwal told mediapersons that his company plans to invest Rs 1 lakh crore on the smelter plant which will generate employment for around 40,000 people. “This will be one of the largest smelters in the world. If things go as per plan, we will be able to complete the Dhenkanal project within three or three-and-half years' time," he said.

According to the office of the chief minister, Vedanta has also agreed to establish an ultra-modern ferro-alloys plant in Keonjhar district with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore. This will enhance Odisha's standing in the global metal value chain, the CMO said.

The Vedanta Group will also set up two new aluminium parks -- one near its aluminium plant at Jharsuguda while the other will come up at a site to be identified by the state government. These state-of-the-art parks will produce high-grade aluminium alloys suitable for use in aerospace, electric vehicles and defence sectors. This will attract large-scale downstream investments and significantly boost the MSME sector in the state.