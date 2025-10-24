BJD launches campaign without party president

BHUBANESWAR/NUAPADA : The BJD on Thursday officially launched its campaign for the Nuapada bypoll, scheduled on November 11, alleging that the double engine government has led to “double destruction” of the district in the last 16 months.
Sources said party president and leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik will visit the constituency in the first week of November for a two-day campaign in support of candidate Snehangini Chhuria.
Senior BJD leaders, accompanied by Chhuria, offered prayers at the Banjari Devi Temple before addressing a large public meeting in Nuapada town. Speaking at the gathering, Chhuria reaffirmed her commitment to the all-round development of Nuapada, and said her renewed journey for the constituency’s progress had officially begun.
Highlighting BJD’s legacy of selfless service and public welfare, she said the party remains dedicated to people-centric governance and inclusive growth. Chhuria reminded the crowd that Nuapada district was created in 1993 during the tenure of Biju Patnaik as chief minister, and that the people continue to hold him in high regard.
Addressing the meeting, BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra accused the BJP-led double engine government of causing “double destruction” in the district over the last 16 months. He alleged that the BJP had failed to meet people’s aspirations and neglected essential infrastructure and welfare schemes, which directly affected livelihoods. “People of Nuapada have suffered due to the BJP’s inefficiency and insensitivity towards local issues,” Mishra said.
As part of its outreach, the BJD also organised a tribal convention in Nuapada town, which witnessed a large turnout of tribal leaders and community members. Several local leaders from the BJP and Congress formally joined the BJD during the event, expressing faith in Naveen Patnaik’s leadership and the party’s commitment to tribal welfare.