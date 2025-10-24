BJD launches campaign without party president

BHUBANESWAR/NUAPADA : The BJD on Thursday officially launched its campaign for the Nuapada bypoll, scheduled on November 11, alleging that the double engine government has led to “double destruction” of the district in the last 16 months.

Sources said party president and leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik will visit the constituency in the first week of November for a two-day campaign in support of candidate Snehangini Chhuria.

Senior BJD leaders, accompanied by Chhuria, offered prayers at the Banjari Devi Temple before addressing a large public meeting in Nuapada town. Speaking at the gathering, Chhuria reaffirmed her commitment to the all-round development of Nuapada, and said her renewed journey for the constituency’s progress had officially begun.

Highlighting BJD’s legacy of selfless service and public welfare, she said the party remains dedicated to people-centric governance and inclusive growth. Chhuria reminded the crowd that Nuapada district was created in 1993 during the tenure of Biju Patnaik as chief minister, and that the people continue to hold him in high regard.