Congress accuses BJP of manipulating voter list

NUAPADA: Mounting a scathing attack on the ruling BJP ahead of the November 11 Nuapada by-election, the Congress on Thursday alleged large-scale voter manipulation, misuse of government machinery and deliberate misinformation campaigns aimed at defaming its leaders.

Addressing mediapersons here, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) media cell chairman Arabinda Das alleged that the BJP was resorting to foul play fearing Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi’s imminent victory in the bypoll. He claimed that 5,000 new voters were added to the final electoral roll after revisions by the chief electoral officer.

“Where did these voters come from? Are they genuine residents or imported voters? Like Mahadevapura case in Karnataka, external voters are being added to manipulate results,” he alleged, demanding strict checks at railway stations in the days leading up to the poll to prevent bogus voting.