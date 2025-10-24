Congress accuses BJP of manipulating voter list

NUAPADA: Mounting a scathing attack on the ruling BJP ahead of the November 11 Nuapada by-election, the Congress on Thursday alleged large-scale voter manipulation, misuse of government machinery and deliberate misinformation campaigns aimed at defaming its leaders.
Addressing mediapersons here, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) media cell chairman Arabinda Das alleged that the BJP was resorting to foul play fearing Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi’s imminent victory in the bypoll. He claimed that 5,000 new voters were added to the final electoral roll after revisions by the chief electoral officer.
“Where did these voters come from? Are they genuine residents or imported voters? Like Mahadevapura case in Karnataka, external voters are being added to manipulate results,” he alleged, demanding strict checks at railway stations in the days leading up to the poll to prevent bogus voting.
Das also reiterated the Congress’ demand for a CBI investigation into the SI recruitment scam and the Pitabasa Panda murder case under the direct supervision of the high court. “Public confidence in the Crime Branch and CBI has eroded. Only an high court-monitored probe can ensure fairness,” he said.
The Congress leader further accused the BJP government of excluding female students receiving scholarship of Rs 18,000 from the Subhadra Yojana, calling it “insensitive and discriminatory.”
OPCC spokesperson Hamid Hussain criticised the BJP government for its failure to appoint a permanent chairperson of the Western Odisha Development Council, describing it as proof of the ruling party’s neglect of the region.
Among others, Congress leaders Bibhuti Bhusan Mahapatra, Ganesh Sahu, Tuleshwar Naik and Ravi Mangaraj were present.