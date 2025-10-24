Man dies after wrong injection in Odisha's Jajpur district

JAJPUR: A 50-year-old man suffering from cold and fever died after being allegedly administered wrong injections by a medicine store owner in Chadheidhara area under Jenapur police limits here on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Kasinath Malik, a resident of Barada village. Sources said after Kasinath developed cold and fever, his family members took him to a medicine store at Chadheidhara chowk on Wednesday afternoon. The medicine shop owner reportedly administered two injections to Kasinath and gave some medicines to him. Subsequently, the man was brought back home.

Later in the night, Kasinath reportedly complained of difficulty in breathing and head reeling. As his condition worsened, he was rushed to Dharmasala community health centre. However, the doctors declared him brought dead.