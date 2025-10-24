Man dies after wrong injection in Odisha's Jajpur district

JAJPUR: A 50-year-old man suffering from cold and fever died after being allegedly administered wrong injections by a medicine store owner in Chadheidhara area under Jenapur police limits here on Wednesday night.
The deceased was identified as Kasinath Malik, a resident of Barada village. Sources said after Kasinath developed cold and fever, his family members took him to a medicine store at Chadheidhara chowk on Wednesday afternoon. The medicine shop owner reportedly administered two injections to Kasinath and gave some medicines to him. Subsequently, the man was brought back home.
Later in the night, Kasinath reportedly complained of difficulty in breathing and head reeling. As his condition worsened, he was rushed to Dharmasala community health centre. However, the doctors declared him brought dead.
As news of the incident spread, palpable tension prevailed in the area. Kasinath’s son Gyanranjan Malik lodged a complaint with Jenapur police alleging that the medicine store owner was responsible for the death of his father. “The drug store owner administered two injections and gave tablets to my father without any prescription from doctor, leading to his death,” alleged Gyanranjan.
Based on the complaint, Jenapur police registered a case on Thursday and started investigation. “Police have seized the syringes and bottles of the injections administered to the deceased. We are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death. The deceased’s body has been seized for postmortem and further probe is underway,” said investigating officer SK Sahoo.