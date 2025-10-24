SCB to hold 17th ISRPT conference on October 26, 27

CUTTACK: The SCB Medical College and Hospital here is set to organise the 17th conference of Indian Society for Rational Pharmacotherapeutics (ISRPT)-2025, at its new auditorium for two days on October 26 and 27.

The conference will be held on two parallel tracks, academic and industry. It will be attended by 60 national and international faculties across India and over 400 doctors from the state. While about 90 research papers will be presented, interaction and exchange of views among experts of different disciplines will be the key feature.

“Now pharmacologists are playing a key role in the selection and procurement of medicine for state government hospitals. Proper knowledge of activity and side-effects of medicines place pharmacologists in a unique position to teach young doctors about rational pharmacotherapy,” said Trupti Rekha Swain, organising secretary of the conference.

Among others, ISRPT president V Motghare, general secretary Vishal Tandon, treasurer HS Rehan, SCBMCH dean and organising chairperson Lucy Das, reception committee chairman MC Das, scientific committee chairperson Sabita Mohapatra, workshop committee chairperson Jayanti Prava Behera will lead the conference.