Guest faculty members lock VD University gate demanding hike in pay

JEYPORE: Academic activities were hit in Vikram Dev (VD) University at Jeypore on Friday as guest faculty members locked the main gate of the campus and staged dharna demanding a hike in pay and salaries pending for the last four months.

The agitating teachers said at least 68 guest faculty members have been engaged by the university to teach both undergraduate and postgraduate students. “Some weeks back, the government hiked the remuneration from `500 to `700 per class. However, this is yet to be implemented by the university authorities,” they said.

Besides, the contractual teachers have reportedly not been paid their salaries for the last four months. “We had taken up the matter with vice-chancellor (V-C) Devi Prasad Mishra and registrar Maheswar Nayak on September 19. The university authorities had assured us to look into the issue and clear the pending dues. However, no steps have been taken in this regard,” alleged the agitators.

The V-C said the university authorities are in touch with the government on the issue. “We are yet to get any government order regarding the hike in remuneration of guest faculty members. We have already assured the agitators to follow the new pay structure as soon as the government order reaches us,” he said.

Mishra further said the government has asked the university registrar to attend a discussion on the payment issue on October 17. “We are hopeful of resolving the issue soon.”

However, the agitating teachers refused to budge and continued to stage protest in front of the university gate till reports last came in.