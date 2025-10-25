Job fraud accused lodged in prison makes threat call to victim’s family in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: The authorities of Kujang sub-jail have come under scanner after a job fraud accused lodged in the prison reportedly made a threat call to his victim’s family members, warning them to withdraw the case against him or face dire consequences.

The under-trial prisoner (UTP), 40-year-old Nirakar Swain, allegedly called Rama Chandra Sahu of Erasama over phone on October 7 and threatened him to withdraw the complaint filed by his son Uma Shankar Sahu (25).

Nirakar was arrested last month for allegedly duping Uma of `25.07 lakh on the pretext of arranging a job for him in the railways. Since then, he is languishing in prison.

Rama claimed the UTP verbally abused him over phone and threatened to kill his son Uma if the complaint against him was not withdrawn soon.

Police sources said during inquiry, it was found that Nirakar sought permission from the jail authorities to speak to his family members. However, he used the opportunity to make the threat call to Uma’s father allegedly with the knowledge of certain jail staff.