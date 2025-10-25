Job fraud accused lodged in prison makes threat call to victim’s family in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: The authorities of Kujang sub-jail have come under scanner after a job fraud accused lodged in the prison reportedly made a threat call to his victim’s family members, warning them to withdraw the case against him or face dire consequences.
The under-trial prisoner (UTP), 40-year-old Nirakar Swain, allegedly called Rama Chandra Sahu of Erasama over phone on October 7 and threatened him to withdraw the complaint filed by his son Uma Shankar Sahu (25).
Nirakar was arrested last month for allegedly duping Uma of `25.07 lakh on the pretext of arranging a job for him in the railways. Since then, he is languishing in prison.
Rama claimed the UTP verbally abused him over phone and threatened to kill his son Uma if the complaint against him was not withdrawn soon.
Police sources said during inquiry, it was found that Nirakar sought permission from the jail authorities to speak to his family members. However, he used the opportunity to make the threat call to Uma’s father allegedly with the knowledge of certain jail staff.
When the incident came to the fore, Erasama police registered a case under sections 296 and 351 (4) of the BNS and started investigation. Last week, sub-collector Prasanta Kumar Tarai and senior police officials also conducted a surprise inspection of Kujang sub-jail.
After questioning the jail superintendent and warden, they reportedly found clear evidence of violation of prison rules and negligence in supervision. Sources said a detailed inquiry report has been submitted to the director general of prisons for further action.
While jail superintendent Diptimayee Rout did not respond to repeated calls, Tirtol sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Chinmaya Rout said the call detail record of the mobile phone used by the UTP has been verified.
Nirakar has been shifted to Alipingal sub-jail. Erasama police has registered a case in this connection and further inquiry is underway, the SDPO added.