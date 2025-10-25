NIT-R team develops smart hybrid microgrid for steady supply of renewable energy to rural areas

ROURKELA: Researchers of the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) have developed an innovative intelligent control system that can automatically manage electricity flow from solar, wind, and battery sources.

This innovative hybrid microgrid would be beneficial in ensuring reliable and uninterrupted renewable energy supply to off-grid rural pockets.

NIT-R sources informed that the hybrid microgrids are being researched worldwide for improvement, wherein renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power are combined with battery storage. However, the integration remains complicated and prone to fluctuations leading to unstable supply and even interruptions.

To address the challenge, NIT-R researchers developed a dynamic power management scheme that enables all energy producers and storage units to coordinate seamlessly. This controlling technique allows the batteries to store energy safely and efficiently, thereby enabling greater storage capacity and longer battery life while reducing overall expenditure.

By automatically switching converters according to the most readily available resources, solar in the morning, and wind, biomass gasifier (BMG), and pico hydropower (PH) during the rest of the day, the system ensures that the active power flow is balanced across different loads.

This multi-source converter-based hybrid setup offers effective solution. The system can be a source of approximately 10 kWh of dependable energy, sufficient for four households in remote rural areas.

Researchers and assistant professors in Electrical Engineering department Arnab Ghosh and Krishna Roy said this work focuses on power management among different sources, loads and storage systems. Energy management techniques in renewables-integrated microgrids provide social benefits by ensuring reliable electricity access, especially in remote communities.