Pitabasa murder: Ex-mayor may be moved to Phulbani

BERHAMPUR: Even as the Pitabasa Panda murder investigation continues to trigger curiosity, the Berhampur Circle Jail authorities on Friday requested the court to shift former mayor Siba Shankar Dash to Phulbani jail.

Jailor Laxmikant Dhangadamajhi submitted the request for permission to shift Siba Shankar on security grounds, sources said. All the 13 accused in the sensational murder case are lodged in the Berhampur prison.

However, it is pertinent to mention that Siba Shankar, a known strongman of Berhampur, has 38 criminal cases against him. In 2013, his close associate Shanti Mishra was murdered and subsequently, 13 persons were arrested for the crime. Mastermind and prime accused Mouja Mishra, who was absconding for seven years, was held recently.

During the seven years, three bids were made on Siba Shankar’s life and the former mayor of the city had reasons to believe Mouja was behind it. With Mouja and his associates lodged in the same prison as Siba Shankar, sources said, there could be threat to the former mayor’s life which prompted the prison authorities to seek his transfer. Unconfirmed sources said Siba Shankar is likely to be shifted to Phulbani jail next week.

Meanwhile, amid allegations and counter accusations between opposition BJD and ruling BJP over the murder investigation, at least 44 lawyers submitted their vakalatnama for former MLA Bikram Panda and co-accused Mayala Bisoi as well as Madan Mohan Dalei.

Pitabasa was shot dead by two bike-borne sharpshooters earlier this month near his residence in Berhampur. So far, 13 persons have been arrested in connection with the murder.