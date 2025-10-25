Political momentum builds as BJD’s Chhuria intensifies election campaign

NUAPADA : The Biju Janata Dal’s campaign for the upcoming Nuapada by-election gained momentum on Friday as party candidate Snehangini Chhuria received an enthusiastic welcome from voters of Komna block.

Chhuria started the day by offering prayers at the local Jagannath temple and was joined by senior BJD leaders, workers, and hundreds of supporters in a rally that drew large crowds. The spirited procession through Nuagaon panchayat reflected visible public support towards the BJD candidate.

Addressing a public meeting chaired by former minister Pushpendra Singhdeo, Chhuria expressed gratitude to BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik for giving her the opportunity to serve the people of Nuapada. She vowed to carry forward the unfinished projects started during the BJD regime and fulfil late Rajendra Dholakia’s dream for the region’s progress.

Chhuria accused the BJP government of halting development activities and being mired in corruption, pointing to the police sub-inspector recruitment exam question paper leak that reportedly deprived thousands of eligible youths of fair opportunity.

District council vice-chairperson Deepika Deep said most of Komna block’s development works were initiated under Naveen’s visionary leadership. She alleged that development has come to a grinding halt under the current BJP government, citing the closure of nearly 150 schools in the district as an example of its neglect toward rural education.

On the occasion, BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra urged voters to support the party’s commitment to inclusive growth, education, and social justice, particularly for tribal communities.

The day-long BJD campaign covered Nuagaon, Tikrapada and Poinr panchayats where Chhuria interacted with villagers and local representatives to understand their concerns. The public meetings drew strong local participation and support for the BJD candidate.