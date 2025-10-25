Vedanta rolls out Project Roshan, Jyoti in rural areas

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta Aluminium has launched two clean energy initiatives Project Roshan and Project Jyoti, to light up both public spaces and homes through solar-powered solutions.

The move is intended at enhancing safety, mobility and overall quality of life across its peripheral villages in Lanjigarh with clean and renewable energy-based lighting solutions, Vedanta officials said.

Under Project Roshan, the company’s Lanjigarh unit is installing 310 solar-powered streetlights, including 250 normal units and 60 high-mast lights, across peripheral communities, benefitting over 15,000 residents in rural Kalahandi. In the first phase, 91 units have already been installed across 25 community locations, illuminating the lives of more than 5,000 people, officials said.

Project Jyoti focuses on delivering solar home lights to households in remote villages facing unreliable electricity supply. Vedanta has covered 398 households across eight villages on a convergence basis and plans to extend the initiative to eight more villages, targeting an overall distribution of 1,500 solar home lights, the officials said.

Vedanta Alumina Business CEO Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya said, “Project Roshan and Project Jyoti embody our belief that true progress lies in sustainable development. By illuminating villages with solar energy, we are improving safety, encouraging social participation and supporting the region’s clean energy goals.”