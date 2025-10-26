19-year-old boy comes in contact with live wire, electrocuted to death in Odisha

JEYPORE: A 19-year-old tribal youth died due to electrocution on Friday night after coming in contact with a live wire in Aligaon village under Semiliguda police limits.

Police said, the deceased was identified as Sanjaya Badanayak of Ghatguda village under Semiliguda police station limits. At around 8 pm on Friday, Badanayak had gone to meet a 17-year-old girl from Aligaon village under the same police limits, along with his friend. While his 17-year-old friend waited at a distance, Badanayak and the girl approached the meeting spot inside the jungle.

However, both he and the girl came into contact with a live wire that had been laid by hunters to trap wild boars. While Badanayak died on the spot from the electric shock, the girl sustained minor injuries.