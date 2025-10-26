19-year-old boy comes in contact with live wire, electrocuted to death in Odisha

JEYPORE: A 19-year-old tribal youth died due to electrocution on Friday night after coming in contact with a live wire in Aligaon village under Semiliguda police limits.
Police said, the deceased was identified as Sanjaya Badanayak of Ghatguda village under Semiliguda police station limits. At around 8 pm on Friday, Badanayak had gone to meet a 17-year-old girl from Aligaon village under the same police limits, along with his friend. While his 17-year-old friend waited at a distance, Badanayak and the girl approached the meeting spot inside the jungle.
However, both he and the girl came into contact with a live wire that had been laid by hunters to trap wild boars. While Badanayak died on the spot from the electric shock, the girl sustained minor injuries.
When Badanayak did not return or respond to calls after an hour, his friend contacted the girl, who revealed the incident. Villagers from Aligaon and Ghatguda rushed to the spot and admitted her to Semiliguda CHC.
The boy’s parents filed a complaint at Semiliguda police station on Saturday. A police team visited the site, seized the live wire, and sent Badanayak’s body for postmortem.
Semiliguda police IIC Anita Khujur said, “Further investigation is ongoing and villagers’ support is being sought to identify the hunters responsible for laying the deadly wire.”