40-year-old man killed by jumbo herd in Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: A 40-year-old man was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in Mujagarda forest range under Ghumsur North forest division in Ganjam district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Bikram Nayak of Belatunu village under Bhanjanagar. According to sources, Nayak lived alone on the outskirts of the village. On the wee hours on Saturday, he asleep on the verandah when a herd of four elephants reached the farmlands near his house.

On hearing their sound, Nayak woke up and tried to run but was attacked by the herd, which trampled him to death.

Later, villagers discovered his body and informed forest officials. Police along with forest staff reached the spot. While police registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for autopsy, forest officials started an investigation.

Ghumsur North DFO Himanshu Shekhar Mohanty said the compensation amount will be provided to the relatives of the deceased as soon as possible.