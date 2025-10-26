Adani to set up Rs 84,000 crores coal-to-chemical plant in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Adani Enterprises is set to establish an Rs 84,000 crore coal-to-chemical plant in Sundargarh district, which will create employment opportunities for at least 36,000 people.

The project along with 11 other big ticket investment proposals worth Rs 1,41,994 crore was cleared by the 42nd high-level clearance authority (HLCA) chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday. The projects are estimated to generate employment opportunities for nearly 50,000 people.

The state government, on the day approved a total of 33 industrial projects worth Rs 1.46 lakh crore, including 21 worth Rs 4,019.53 crore by the single-window committee chaired by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja. The projects will be spread across 14 districts covering a wide range of sectors, including IT, ITES and ESDM, aerospace and defence, steel, aluminium, power and renewable energy, chemicals, semiconductors and rare earth materials.

Jindal India Power Limited has planned to set up an ultra supercritical coal-based thermal power plant with an investment of Rs 14,000 crore in Angul. With new-age sectoral investments given priority, the HLCA cleared a green methanol manufacturing unit and green ammonia manufacturing facility in Kendrapara district by ACME Akshay Energy Pvt Ltd at Rs 12,422 crore and Rs 2,344.50 crore respectively along with a manufacturing facility for solar cell, solar module, advanced chemistry battery cell and solar components by CESC Green Power in Dhenkanal district with an investment of Rs 4,505 crore.