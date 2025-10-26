Balijatra: ORMAS’ control room to replicate Lingaraj temple entrance

CUTTACK: In a unique display of the state’s artistic heritage, the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) is setting up its control room replicating the entrance (Mukhashala) of the Lingaraj temple, at Balijatra this year.

Measuring 45 ft x 45 ft x 40 ft, the control room will have three rooms for office, coordination, information centre and conference hall for conducting workshops and meetings. This is not the first time that ORMAS’ control room is featuring the state’s treasures. Last year, the organisation had made its control room on the Dhauli Shanti Stupa theme and the year before, it had replicated the Konark Sun temple.

Joint CEO, ORMAS, Cuttack Bipin Rout said this year’s control room replicating the Lingaraj temple entrance hall will highlight the art, culture and sculpture of the state, thus adding a spiritual and cultural dimension to the visitors’ experience.