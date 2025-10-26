Double-Disaster, says BJD on 500 days of BJP govt in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: As the BJP government in the state completed 500 days in office, the opposition BJD on Saturday launched a scathing attack saying “the so-called Double-Engine has turned out to be a Double-Disaster for the state”.

Addressing a press conference here, party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said the BJP’s 500-day rule has left Odisha in disarray, with law and order in shambles, crime rising alarmingly and women no longer feeling safe in the state.

“Odisha now ranks eighth in the country in crime. Over 37,500 cases of atrocities against women have been registered in the last 15 months. Incidents such as the Gopalpur gangrape, self-immolation of a girl student in Balasore and setting on fire a girl in Balangir have not only shocked the state but also brought national and international shame to Odisha,” Mohanty said.

On the other hand, central grants to the state have declined by 18.19 per cent in 2024-25 compared to 2023-24. The state’s growth rate has declined and debt burden increased unreasonably. “Development activities across the state have come to a standstill and the only visible work is repainting projects begun under Naveen Patnaik’s tenure and renaming of previous government’s schemes,” Mohanty added. He pointed out that various recruitment exams have been marred by irregularities with at least 16 exams suffering large-scale question paper leak. The recent police sub-inspector recruitment scam, involving job sale, is deeply concerning, he said.