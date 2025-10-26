Malkangiri collector holds preparatory meeting for Malyabanta Mahotsav

MALKANGIRI: Malkangiri collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay, who is also the chairman of the District Council of Culture, held a district-level coordination meeting at the Zilla Parishad conference hall on Saturday to review preparations for Malyabanta Mahotsav 2025.

This year, the five-day festival will be celebrated from December 14 to 18, along with the Pallishree Mela at the DNK Ground in Malkangiri.

The meeting was attended by several dignitaries, including additional district magistrates Somnath Pradhan (General) and Bedabar Pradhan (Revenue), deputy collector Ashni AL, Superintendent of Police Vinod Patil H, DFO Sai Kiran and Nabarangpur MP representative Sanjay Sarkar.