Nuapada bypoll: BJP candidate Jay misusing government machinery for elections, claims BJD

NUAPADA: The BJD filed a formal complaint with the chief electoral officer on Saturday, accusing BJP candidate Jay Dholakia of using government-owned infrastructure to promote his campaign for the Nuapada bypolls, scheduled to be held on November 11, violating the model code of conduct.

The party said that several campaign posters and banners have been put up along NH-353, connecting Nuapada and Khariar Road NAC, using electricity poles, signboards, and other public property. These posters reportedly feature images of prominent leaders, including the chief minister, deputy chief minister and other BJP figures. The BJD has demanded the immediate removal of all such banners and hoardings and urged local authorities to take strict action.

Earlier, the BJD organised a ‘Mishran Parba’ in Khariar Road NAC, in which 47 leaders from the BJP and Congress joined the BJD. Senior leaders, including Debi Prasad Mishra, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Prashant Muduli, Ayub Khan, and Alaka Mohanty, addressed the gathering, while hundreds of supporters from all 19 NAC wards attended the programme.