Odisha cabinet approves Rs 14,182 crores for B-MAAN initiative

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday approved five proposals of four departments including the Building and Management of Aviation Assets and Network (B-MAAN), a flagship initiative of the Commerce and Transport department for holistic development of the aviation sector.

Designed to bring all aspects of aviation under one comprehensive framework, the scheme with a total outlay of Rs 14,182 crore for a period of five years (2025-2030) aims to position Odisha as a leading aviation hub in eastern lndia under the inclusive vision “Samastanka Pain Biman Seba” (Aviation for all).

Briefing mediapersons after the meeting, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja said the B-MAAN scheme has seven major components. Under infrastructure development, focus will be on the development, upgradation and maintenance of airports and heliports across the state.

There will be provisions for viability gap funding (VGF) and other incentives to airlines to enhance regional air connectivity, linking tier-II and tier-III towns with major cities under UDAN and other schemes. In order to attract private investment, a self-reliant aviation maintenance ecosystem will be created at Biju Patnaik International Airport and other strategic locations of the state with MRO (maintenance, repair & overhaul) facilities.