Odisha cabinet approves Rs 14,182 crores for B-MAAN initiative

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday approved five proposals of four departments including the Building and Management of Aviation Assets and Network (B-MAAN), a flagship initiative of the Commerce and Transport department for holistic development of the aviation sector.
Designed to bring all aspects of aviation under one comprehensive framework, the scheme with a total outlay of Rs 14,182 crore for a period of five years (2025-2030) aims to position Odisha as a leading aviation hub in eastern lndia under the inclusive vision “Samastanka Pain Biman Seba” (Aviation for all).
Briefing mediapersons after the meeting, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja said the B-MAAN scheme has seven major components. Under infrastructure development, focus will be on the development, upgradation and maintenance of airports and heliports across the state.
There will be provisions for viability gap funding (VGF) and other incentives to airlines to enhance regional air connectivity, linking tier-II and tier-III towns with major cities under UDAN and other schemes. In order to attract private investment, a self-reliant aviation maintenance ecosystem will be created at Biju Patnaik International Airport and other strategic locations of the state with MRO (maintenance, repair & overhaul) facilities.
He said futuristic technologies such as drones, seaplanes, e-VTOL aircraft and aerospace manufacturing will be promoted along with strengthening air cargo infrastructure. Aviation-focused skilling, flight training and specialised programmes for technicians, pilots (specially girls) and ground-handling professionals will be taken up in partnership with reputed industry partners, he added.
The cabinet also approved an outlay of Rs 952.56 crore for procurement, operation and maintenance of 200 midi electric buses on gross cost contract basis over the next 10 years. Twenty five buses each will be allotted to Keonjhar, Baripada, Angul and Jharsuguda while Berhampur and Sambalpur will get 50 each.
In another significant decision, the cabinet approved an outlay of Rs 512 crore for the revamped Aahaar scheme. The cost of each meal under Aahaar has been enhanced from Rs 23 to Rs 27 while keeping the beneficiary contribution unchanged at Rs 5. The government subsidy per meal has been enhanced from Rs 18 to Rs 22.
The Agriculture department’s proposal to extend the “crop diversification programme” for a further period of three years from 2025-26 to 2027-28 with an estimated cost of Rs 1,523.98 crore was also cleared.