Odisha DGP Khurania visits Nuapada, reviews security arrangements ahead of bypoll

NUAPADA: Director General of Police YB Khurania on Saturday visited Nuapada district to review security arrangements ahead of the upcoming bypoll, scheduled on November 11.

The DGP was accompanied by ADG (operations) Sanjeeb Panda, ADG (law and order) Sanjay Kumar, DIG (operations) Akhileshwar Singh and IG (north) Himanshu Lal.

During the visit, the DGP also reviewed the ongoing anti-Maoist operations in the region and assessed the law-and-order situation in the Maoist-affected zones. Nuapada SP Amrit Pal Singh and other senior officers were present during the review.

Addressing mediapersons, Khurania said, the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border has been sealed to curb infiltration and illegal movement ahead of voting day. Anti-naxal operations have been intensified especially in Nuapada and Gariabandh areas and several checkposts are active across the district, he said.

“This apart, force, vehicle, arms and ammunition and other arrangements required to maintain law and order and ensure smooth conduct of the election were discussed. All necessary measures have been taken to prevent any untoward incident during the poll process,” he said.

Earlier, the DGP visited several security camps, including Dhatunama and Jamgaon camps located in Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary along the inter-state border. He interacted with personnel of the joint forces stationed there, encouraging them to remain vigilant and motivated.