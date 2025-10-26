Odisha man held for killing wife over financial dispute

ANGUL: A 28-year-old man was arrested from Rourkela on Saturday for allegedly killing his wife over a financial dispute in Angul on Wednesday.

The accused is Siddhyanta Sahu, a native of Angul town. According to sources, Sahu had married Minakhi Bhaja (24) around six years ago and the couple has a four-year-old son. Both worked at private companies and were staying at Turang village near Angul.

Police sources said, frequent quarrels took place between the couple due to financial constraints. On Wednesday morning, after their son went to school, a quarrel broke out again. In a fit of rage, Sahu reportedly slit Minakhi’s throat, killing her on the spot. He then switched off both their mobiles and absconded, police said. In the evening, when the victim’s family went to meet her, they found her in a pool of blood with no trace of Sahu.

Her mother Kabita lodged a complaint with Angul town police station on Thursday, accusing Sahu of murdering her daughter. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Additional IIC Iswar Nayak said the accused was apprehended from Rourkela and produced in court on Saturday.