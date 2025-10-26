Odisha man suffers stroke in police custody, kin allege torture

CUTTACK: A 45-year-old man who had been detained by police in connection with a land agreement dispute was hospitalised after he suffered from a brain stroke while in police custody.

The incident occurred on Thursday. The detainee, Krupasindhu Pradhan of Nandua under Shalagan gram panchayat was initially rushed to Tangi CHC and then shifted to SCB medical college and hospital after his condition deteriorated.

As per reports, Pradhan and his two friends Ajay Jena and Bidyadhar Behera were involved in land deals in partnership and had been sharing profits mutually for the last few years. During this period, Pradhan had reportedly bought around 80 decimal land from his savings. During the entire land purchase and registration process, his friends supported him in every way.

Pradhan’s family claimed as land prices increased over the years, the duo began demanding their respective shares from the plot. The dispute among the trio began when Pradhan refused to share the land citing he bought it all on his own.