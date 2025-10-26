Odisha man suffers stroke in police custody, kin allege torture
CUTTACK: A 45-year-old man who had been detained by police in connection with a land agreement dispute was hospitalised after he suffered from a brain stroke while in police custody.
The incident occurred on Thursday. The detainee, Krupasindhu Pradhan of Nandua under Shalagan gram panchayat was initially rushed to Tangi CHC and then shifted to SCB medical college and hospital after his condition deteriorated.
As per reports, Pradhan and his two friends Ajay Jena and Bidyadhar Behera were involved in land deals in partnership and had been sharing profits mutually for the last few years. During this period, Pradhan had reportedly bought around 80 decimal land from his savings. During the entire land purchase and registration process, his friends supported him in every way.
Pradhan’s family claimed as land prices increased over the years, the duo began demanding their respective shares from the plot. The dispute among the trio began when Pradhan refused to share the land citing he bought it all on his own.
“It was then that they falsely implicated Pradhan in a cheating case alleging he breached the agreement. Accordingly, police registered a case and picked him up on Tuesday,” the family members alleged.
Pradhan was allegedly detained by police for two days when he suffered a brain stroke on Thursday. After the incident, his family alleged he suffered the stroke as some influential persons had been visiting the police station to pressurise him to share the land with his friends. The mental torture became unbearable due to which he suffered a stroke, they alleged.
Refuting claims of torture at the police station, Tangi IIC Siba Prasad Bhadra said Pradhan was suffering from high blood pressure and neurological problems which he had not shared with police.
“Had he revealed about his disease, necessary steps would have been taken accordingly. Efforts are being made to settle the dispute amicably,” he added.