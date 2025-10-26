Orissa HC directs speedy installation of CT Scan at Sishu Bhawan

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed that all necessary steps be taken to ensure early installation of a Slice CT Scan machine at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (SVPPGIP) here, better known as Sishu Bhawan.

The division bench comprising Justice SK Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh issued the order on Thursday after perusing affidavits and government instructions regarding the status of the installation procured for SCBMCH.

The bench noted that when the matter was taken up on September 18, superintendent of SCBMCH Prof Goutam Kumar Satpathy had filed an affidavit stating that the Slice CT Scan machine, which is ready for delivery, was actually intended for the SCB redevelopment site and the machine shall be installed based on on-site readiness after completion of the redevelopment.

Similarly, Poma Tudu, managing director of Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd. (OSMCL) had submitted a similar affidavit indicating that the machine would be supplied based on on-site readiness after completion of the redevelopment programme.