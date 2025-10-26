SiCSem to lay stone for second semicon unit in Odisha soon

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the buzz for a well-structured semiconductor ecosystem in Odisha, SiCSem Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd, is all set to lay the foundation stone of the second semiconductor unit in the state on November 1.

Sources said the company has been allocated 23 acre of land by IDCO for establishment of their upcoming compound semiconductor manufacturing facility at Info Valley. SiCSem Pvt Ltd was among the two projects approved for the state under India Semiconductor Mission (ISM).

The state’s first semiconductor unit RIR Power Electronics Ltd has already begun its construction in the park. It is setting up the first silicon carbide manufacturing facility of the country at an investment of Rs 620 crore.

SiCSem will set up the compound semiconductor manufacturing plant with an investment of Rs 2,067 crore. The facility will process 60,000 SIC wafers annually and package around 96 million MOSFETs and Diodes, catering to critical sectors such as EV, renewable energy and smart grid systems.

The project is expected to generate around 1,000 direct employment opportunities and a significant number of indirect jobs through the development of ancillary industries and service networks. It will position Odisha as an emerging hub for semiconductor manufacturing, catalysing the growth of the ESDM ecosystem in the state.