Trader brutally murdered in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur, cops clueless

JAGATSINGHPUR: Throwing an open challenge to police, unidentified criminals hacked a shopkeeper to death at Jogadhari chowk on the Cuttack-Nuagaon National Highway under Jagatsinghpur police limits late on Friday evening, sending shockwaves in the area.

The victim, 38-year-old Gyanaranjan Pothal, a resident of Gopa village under Jagatsinghpur police limits, ran a betel shop at Jogadhari chowk. He was brutally attacked with sharp weapons.

Preliminary investigation pointed at brutality of the attack as both his knees were found hacked. Police are to yet to arrest anyone in this connection though two persons have been detained.

The murder reportedly took place between 10 pm and 10.30 pm. Pothal’s body was lying in a pool of blood for sometime before family members came looking for him. The real concern was that the heinous crime took place barely one kilometre from the local police station and the SP office.

The circuit house and several government offices are located near Jogadhari chowk, yet assailants managed to escape after committing the crime, which has spread fear among the residents and business community.