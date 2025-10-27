25 years on, 75 cops in Odisha yet to repay Rs 3.9 crore housing loan sanctioned after Super Cyclone

BHUBANESWAR: It has been 25 years since Odisha Rural Housing and Development Corporation Limited (ORHDC) sanctioned house building loans to police personnel in the aftermath of the devastating 1999 Super Cyclone but at least 75 of these cops are yet to repay Rs 3.97 crore back to the state PSU.

Police personnel drawn from units such as 7th OSAP Battalion, Bhubaneswar, SP Signal, Cuttack, SP Railway Police, Cuttack, police districts of Cuttack and Angul and even Special Branch were sanctioned loans by the ORHDC.

In a recent letter to the Home department, the corporation said it had sanctioned loans as per the eligibility of the employees under the corporate housing loan scheme in 2000, soon after the Super Cyclone.

“Currently, there are 75 dormant loanees working in the above agencies under administrative control of the Home department whose total gross outstanding amount stood at Rs 3.97 crore as on March 31, 2025,” read ORHDC’s managing director’s letter to the special secretary of the Home department.