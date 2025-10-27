Armed robbers loot Rs 38 lakh from house in Odisha

ROURKELA: In a daring robbery, four armed miscreants raided the residence of a business family at Hatopada, near the Bonai sub-divisional headquarters, late Sunday night. The incident occurred roughly 70 km from Rourkela, resulting in the theft of gold and cash collectively valued at around Rs 38 lakh.

According to police and local sources, the assailants entered the house by first detaining the house-help, who was staying in an outside room. The miscreants reportedly forced him to call the house owner, a 50-year-old widow, over the phone, pretending to need medicines for stomach pain. When the woman came to the door around 12:30 am, the robbers forced their way in, overpowered her and her 25-year-old daughter, and tied them up along with the domestic help.

The intruders threatened the victims and looted about 150 grams of gold ornaments and Rs 20 lakh in cash before fleeing the scene. The house owner later recounted that her daughter was threatened with harm if she did not cooperate.

Police arrived at the scene soon after and have detained the male house-help for questioning, as his statements have reportedly been inconsistent. Nearby police stations have also been alerted as the investigation continues.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani confirmed that four individuals armed with toy guns and a sharp weapon were involved. He added that the role of the house-help is under scrutiny, but expressed confidence that the case will be solved soon. Bonai IIC G Sahu stated that all circumstances surrounding the crime, including the actions of the domestic help, are being closely examined.

After her husband’s death, the widow had been running an electrical shop with her daughter, with the assistance of the house-help in both commercial and household duties.