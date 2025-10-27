Class VI student force to drink liquor by seniors in school in Odisha's Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: A Class VI student landed in hospital after being allegedly forced to drink country liquor by his seniors on the premises of a government school in Aska block of Ganjam district on Saturday.

The victim is a 11-year-old student of the government primary school at Pudugeswarpalli village. Sources said of the five teachers posted in the school, three were absent as they had gone to attend Suravi programme. Taking advantage of their absence, some Class VIII students allegedly caught hold of the victim and allegedly forced him to consume liquor. The students reportedly pinned the child down and poured liquor into his mouth inside the school.

When the student’s condition worsened, one of the teachers informed his father Santosh Behera who rushed to the school and took his son to Aska hospital with the help of locals.

Doctors promptly initiated treatment and induced vomiting to remove the liquor from the boy’s system.

Additional block education officer Sibaram Behera visited the hospital and inquired about the student’s condition. The boy was discharged late in the night after more than seven hours of treatment. No formal complaint has yet been lodged with the police or education authorities in connection with the incident.