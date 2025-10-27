NCBC chief to visit state on October 29, hear grievances

BHUBANESWAR: National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) chairman Hansraj Gangaram Ahir will visit the state on October 29 to discuss the constitutional rights of the backward classes and the difficulties faced by the socially and educationally backward classes.

Ahir, accompanied by commission members, secretary and other officials, will meet people belonging to backward classes and hear their complaints and demands on issues pertaining to their rights which have remained unresolved.

Informing about the commission’s visit, state BJP OBC Morcha president Surath Biswal told mediapersons that many backward class people in the state have not been included in the national list despite constituting 54 per cent of the state’s population. As a result, they are deprived of the benefits and opportunities provided by the central government.

He said the previous governments in the state have systematically denied constitutional rights to backward class people. Absence of an OBC commission in the state for a long time is a significant reason for this.

After the BJP government came to power in the state in 2024, reservation was provided in higher education to socially and economically backward classes (SEBC) students for the first time. Biswal requested representatives of various communities to meet the NCBC chairman at the State Guest House at 11 am to submit their demands to the commission.