Odisha CM Majhi to take part in IMW, to showcase maritime potential

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday reached Mumbai to attend the India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025 where the state government plans to showcase Odisha’s growing port infrastructure and potential to national and international investors.

Billed as the largest maritime conclave, the IMW 2025 will be held from October 27 to 31. Majhi will join the inaugural session on October 27 and later attend the Odisha special session in the afternoon, which will focus on the state’s port-led investment opportunities and export potential through its sea ports.

A delegation of the state government has already reached Mumbai to take part in the summit. “Odisha’s participation reflects its vision to become a major hub for port-led industrial growth and coastal economic development,” said the chief minister’s office (CMO).

The state delegation will highlight investment opportunities in port-based industries, logistics, fisheries and maritime technology, reaffirming Odisha’s commitment to strengthening India’s maritime trade and export ecosystem, it added.

During the Odisha session, the state will put on show its world-class port infrastructure, new developments, and vast maritime potential, inviting both domestic and international investors to explore new partnerships.