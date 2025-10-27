Odisha man missing from in-laws’ house found dead in canal

JAJPUR: Mystery shrouds the death of a 45-year-old man whose body was recovered from a canal near Gogal village under Dharmasala police limits here on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sunakar Barik of Jabara village. Sources said Sunakar had gone to his wife’s parental house in Choramuhan village along with her and their son to attend a religious ceremony on Saturday. He went to the local Jaraka market to buy medicines for his son in the evening but reportedly did not return by 10 pm.

Worried, his wife and in-laws tried to contact him but his mobile phone was switched off. Subsequently, they launched a frantic search but could not trace him. Late in the night, Sunakar’s wife lodged a missing report with Dharmasala police.

On Sunday morning, locals spotted Sunakar’s body floating in the high-level canal near Gogal village. On being informed, police reached the spot and retrieved the body. The deceased’s motorcycle was also recovered from the canal.

Police said the body was sent to the hospital for postmortem. “We are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death. A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway,” said IIC of Dharmasala police station Ranjan Kumar Majhi.