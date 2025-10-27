Odisha's Malkangiri, Koraput on high alert for approaching Cyclone Montha

JEYPORE/ MALKANGIRI: Officials of Malkangiri and Koraput have been put on high alert following the India Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction of heavy rainfall in both the districts due to cyclone Montha on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Sunday, Koraput collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan held a meeting with senior officials of all departments to review preparedness for the approaching cyclone. Block and tehsil officials were instructed to operate emergency helplines and carry out necessary work during the storm.

Block officers of Kotpad, Jeypore, Kundra and Borigumma were asked to prepare shelters for residents in low-lying areas vulnerable to waterlogging. The Civil Supplies department was directed to maintain adequate food stock in sensitive blocks to meet the needs of people and livestock. ODRAF and police teams have been kept ready across the district.

The collector said all precautionary measures have been completed to ensure zero casualty and prevent loss of life and property. “The administration is ready to face the challenges posed by the possible storm. All officials concerned have been alerted to respond promptly and provide necessary services to the public. Instructions are being issued regularly and emergency helplines have been set up in all blocks,” he said.