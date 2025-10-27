Orissa HC quashes second inquiry report of PMAY-G

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has quashed the second inquiry report that had declared several beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) ineligible, terming the exercise as “contrary to the relevant guidelines” and “unsustainable in the eye of law”.

The single judge bench of Justice Sashikanta Mishra passed the judgment on Friday while considering petitions filed by 10 residents of Gopinathpur gram panchayat in Bhadrak district that challenged the government’s decision to withhold the PMAY-G benefits.

Initially, a block-level inquiry had found 258 eligible beneficiaries, including the petitioners, after their names were approved by the Gram Sabha on January 30, 2023.

Work orders were issued on June 19, 2023 and some petitioners received the first instalment of Rs 40,000. However, they were declared ineligible and order for refund of the released funds was issued to them after authorities conducted a second inquiry following a complaint by one Malatilata Sahoo on June 27, 2023, alleging inclusion of ineligible beneficiaries.

The petitioners sought quashing of the second inquiry report, refund orders, and directions for release of their pending PMAY-G instalments.

In the October 24 order, Justice Mishra observed that the complaint which triggered the second inquiry was “vague and inconclusive” and had been filed “long after the period granted for submission of complaints”, which was from January 16 to January 24, 2023.