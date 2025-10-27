PM praises Koraput Coffee, hails it as ‘Pride of Odisha’

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Sunday lauded Koraput Coffee for its exquisite flavour and hailed it as the ‘Pride of Odisha’.

The prime minister highlighted how this unique brew, known for its rich aroma and exceptional taste, was not only winning hearts across the country, but also transforming the lives of local farmers, especially women in Koraput region.

“I have been told that Koraput Coffee has an extraordinary taste. And not just that. Beyond its flavour, the coffee cultivation itself is proving beneficial for the people of the area,” he said during the radio programme.

The prime minister noted how some people in Koraput had been cultivating the brew just out of passion.

“They had good jobs in the corporate world. But they love coffee so much that they have entered this field and are now succeeding in it,” the PM added.

He further stated that several women in the region have transformed their lives after venturing into coffee cultivation.

“Coffee farming has brought them both respect and prosperity. It is rightly said that Koraput coffee is exquisitely flavourful. It is the pride of Odisha,” Modi said.

The prime minister’s reference to Koraput Coffee in ‘Mann ki Baat’ has sparked pride and excitement among the authorities and cultivators alike.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati said the prime minister’s appreciation of Koraput Coffee in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme is a major encouragement to Odisha’s coffee growers, especially the women farmers who have transformed Koraput into a symbol of empowerment and excellence.