Southern Odisha districts gear up for Cyclone Montha

BERHAMPUR/KENDRAPARA: In wake of cyclone Montha intensifying over the Bay of Bengal and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red warning for south Odisha, the administration is on its toes to tackle any eventuality in Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal and Rayagada districts.

About 110 multipurpose cyclone and flood shelters including schools have been kept ready in Ganjam. Dedicated control rooms have been made functional in all blocks and panchayats, while WhatsApp groups have been formed by local representatives for real-time coordination.

The ODRAF and fire services teams have been asked to remain on high alert, and special nodal officers have been appointed for all coastal panchayats. Fishermen have been advised to return to the coast and refrain from venturing into the sea.

The Gajapati administration has initiated precautionary measures amid extremely heavy rainfall warning, with officials anticipating possible landslides and flash floods under the influence of the cyclone. Gajapati collector Madhumita said 129 landslide-prone areas have been identified, and residents from these locations are being shifted to safer places.

Cyclone shelters have been readied with provisions for food and other essentials, and nodal officers are stationed at each facility. Control rooms have been set up in each panchayat to monitor the situation round the clock. Steps have been taken to keep 254 temporary and six permanent shelters ready to handle any emergency.