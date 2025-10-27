Cyclone Montha to cross Andhra Pradesh coast, pelt rains in south Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said cyclone ‘Montha’ is in the process of being formed and will dump most rains during Tuesday and Wednesday in the state.

Eight districts such as Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall caused by the system. Similarly, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Boudh, Balangir and Nuapada districts may witness heavy showers on Monday.

Currently, the system is in shape of a deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and moving west-northwestwards at a speed of 8 kmph and lay centered over south-east and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, about 900 km south-southeast of Gopalpur at 5.30 pm on Sunday.

It is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next 12 hours. Initially, tropical storm Montha may move northwestwards, then north-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclone by Tuesday morning.

Continuing its north-northwestward movement, it is likely to cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during Tuesday night as a severe cyclone with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90 kmph to 100 kmph and gusting up to 110 kmph.