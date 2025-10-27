Tata Power prepares to ensure steady power supply in Coastal, Southern Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With cyclone Montha forming over the Bay of Bengal and 15 districts in coastal and southern regions of the state likely to be impacted by the changed weather condition, Tata Power has rolled out an extensive preparedness and response plan to ensure continuity of power supply and safety of consumers.

The company has activated its comprehensive business continuity and disaster management plan (BCDMP), reinforcing coordination mechanisms and emergency readiness in collaboration with state authorities and disaster management agencies.

The distribution utilities of Tata Power have completed preventive maintenance of all primary and distribution substations while securing adequate stocks of critical equipment, including transformers, switchgear, poles and conductors.

Specially trained quick-response teams have been strategically positioned across all divisions to enable swift restoration in case of power disruptions, said TPCODL CEO Arvind Singh.

As large parts of southern Odisha served by TPSODL have been given red alert, CEO of the utility Amit Kumar Garg said a centralised power system control centre at Berhampur and decentralised control centres at Jeypore, Rayagada and Bhanjanagar have been made fully functional.