Toddler kidnapped from Berhampur rescued in Bengal, uncle arrested

BERHAMPUR: Baidyanathpur police in Ganjam’s Berhampur rescued a two-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped by her uncle for a ransom of Rs 1.5 lakh, from Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal on Saturday night. The accused, Vishal Baban Mohite (28) of Pune in Maharashtra, was also arrested.

Police on Sunday said on October 21, one Himani Mantri of Brahmanigaon in Kandhamal district, had come to Berhampur for a medical check-up at MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH). She was accompanied by her two-year-old daughter Anifa, husband Sarat Patra, sister Dibani Mantri and brother-in-law Vishal.

After necessary tests at the MCH, the family went to a lodge in Kamapalli area. During their stay there, Vishal reportedly fought with his wife Dibani, accusing her of talking to a man on the phone. However, the matter was later resolved. After sometime, Vishal took his niece Anifa out to buy some snacks. He did not return to the lodge and informed Himani over phone that he had left for Brahmanigaon along with the girl.