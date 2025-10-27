Toddler kidnapped from Berhampur rescued in Bengal, uncle arrested

BERHAMPUR: Baidyanathpur police in Ganjam’s Berhampur rescued a two-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped by her uncle for a ransom of Rs 1.5 lakh, from Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal on Saturday night. The accused, Vishal Baban Mohite (28) of Pune in Maharashtra, was also arrested.
Police on Sunday said on October 21, one Himani Mantri of Brahmanigaon in Kandhamal district, had come to Berhampur for a medical check-up at MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH). She was accompanied by her two-year-old daughter Anifa, husband Sarat Patra, sister Dibani Mantri and brother-in-law Vishal.
After necessary tests at the MCH, the family went to a lodge in Kamapalli area. During their stay there, Vishal reportedly fought with his wife Dibani, accusing her of talking to a man on the phone. However, the matter was later resolved. After sometime, Vishal took his niece Anifa out to buy some snacks. He did not return to the lodge and informed Himani over phone that he had left for Brahmanigaon along with the girl.
The family returned to Brahmanigaon but could not find Vishal or Anifa. Contacted, the accused told them that he was in Adava. Himani and Sarat then reached Adava but could not find Vishal. When the couple called him again, the accused reportedly told them to pay Rs 1.5 lakh to get back Anifa.
On October 23, Himani and Sarat reached Berhampur and filed an FIR in Baidyanathpur police station. Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and formed a team to trace the girl. During investigation, police tracked the accused’s mobile phone location at Puri. When the cops reached Puri, they came to know that Vishal had boarded a train to Kolkata.
Subsequently, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M contacted Kolkata police seeking their assistance. A manhunt was launched to nab the accused. With the help of mobile phone tracking, Vishal was nabbed from Purba Medinipur and the kid was rescued.
The SP said the accused and the kidnapped girl were brought to Berhampur on Sunday. While the kid was reunited with her family, Vishal was produced in court.