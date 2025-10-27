Traders’ assocation threatens Urban Haat shutdown over Cuttack civic body’s tender

CUTTACK: Days after the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) invited tender for engagement of an agency to collect user fee from vending units at Urban Haat, the members of the Chhatra Bazar Traders’ Association have demanded that the work be entrusted to them. They further threatened of closing down the Haat on Tuesday and Wednesday if their demands were not met.

In a joint meeting convened by the Chhatra Bazar and Kartikeswar Puja committees on Saturday, which was also attended by the vendors and traders’ association members, it was pointed out that engaging an agency would lead to a hike in user fee, which will pose a burden for both the traders and the consumers.

Till three months back, a self-help group (SHG) had been collecting the user fee of Rs 20 per day for each vending unit. But following financial irregularities, the civic body disengaged the SHG and has now floated a fresh tender to engage an agency for the work. The association members complained the sanitary condition of the Urban Haat is in shambles due to lack of maintenance.