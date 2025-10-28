Heavy rains to lash south Odisha as Montha closes in

BHUBANESWAR: With cyclone Montha gaining momentum and inching closer to the coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that southern Odisha districts will receive extremely heavy rainfall for the next two days under its impact.

Very heavy to extremely heavy rains are likely to lash Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Koraput districts while Khurda, Puri and nine other districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rains on Tuesday, when the tropical storm will take shape of a severe cyclone.

On Wednesday, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi districts are likely to receive very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, while Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir and Nuapada districts may witness heavy to very heavy showers the same day.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “The cyclone will trigger widespread rainfall activity over the state in the next three days. However, its maximum impact will be on Tuesday and Wednesday.”