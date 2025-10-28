Odisha bus staff to be trained on handling fire accidents

BHUBANESWAR: In wake of the two bus fire incidents that occurred within a month in Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, the authorities here have decided to provide training to the staff of private buses on ways to effectively handle fire safety equipment and ensure safety of passengers.

A meeting was held by the Odisha Fire and Emergency Service, Commerce and Transport Department and All Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association here on Monday to discuss the various safety norms.

DG, Fire Services Sudhanshu Sarangi, who chaired the meeting, asked the Transport department to make a list of the buses not following the fire safety guidelines, and accordingly direct their owners to immediately comply with the rules and instal the necessary equipment.

The meeting decided that the Odisha Fire Service personnel will train the staff of the private buses on ways to use the fire safety equipment and operate the emergency exits if a blaze breaks out.

The bus staff will also be directed to brief the passengers during every journey on the steps that need to be taken in case of a fire accident, said the Transport department.

A close vigil will be kept on school, AC and night/sleeper buses to ensure they follow all the fire safety rules. The bus owners’ association has also been instructed to closely follow the fire safety norms, especially in AC and night/sleeper buses, said Transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur.